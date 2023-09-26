Why Beijing’s stance on Russia is a ‘path that will slowly move EU and China apart’

BEIJING – China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its attack on Ukraine is set to weigh heavier on the European Union’s future dealings with China, with the bloc’s trade chief saying that it is a major sticking point that will frame the future path of bilateral relations.

During his five-day visit to Beijing that ended on Tuesday, Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, reiterated the EU’s stance on the Russian invasion while delivering some of the bloc’s strongest words to-date regarding China’s reluctance to denounce the invasion.