WHO's assembly delays decision on Taiwan observer status

GENEVA (AFP) - World Health Organisation member states agreed during their main annual assembly on Monday (May 18) to delay a controversial discussion on granting Taiwan observer status, despite the United States and others stepping up pressure in recent days.

At the start of the first-ever virtual World Health Assembly, countries unanimously agreed to postpone a decision on granting observer access to Taiwan - a move vehemently opposed by Beijing - until later in the year to avoid diverting attention from the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday condemned the delay, saying it proved the UN body’s chief was pleasing China.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ "lack of independence deprives the Assembly of Taiwan’s renowned scientific expertise on pandemic disease, and further damages the WHO’s credibility and effectiveness at a time when the world needs it the most,” Pompeo said in a statement.