WHO team to visit Wuhan hospitals, labs and market to probe coronavirus origins as quarantine ends

GENEVA (REUTERS) - Scientists led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) plan to visit hospitals, laboratories and markets in the Chinese central city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the WHO said.

"Field visits will include the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan market, Wuhan CDC laboratory," the Geneva-based agency said in a tweet, adding that they would speak with some of the first Covid-19 patients in the outbreak that began in December 2019.

After their quarantine ended on Thursday (Jan 28), their first face-to-face meetings with Chinese scientists will be held on Friday, followed by field visits in and around Wuhan, it said.

The international team working to understand the origins of the #COVID19 virus completed its 2-week quarantine in Wuhan, #China on Thursday. As members start their field visits on Friday, they should receive the support, access and the data they need. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 28, 2021