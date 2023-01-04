WHO says China’s Covid-19 data under-represents surge and deaths

GENEVA - China’s Covid-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and under-represents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday.

The comment came as the UN agency prepares to meet Chinese scientists again on Thursday as part of a wider briefing among member states on the global Covid-19 situation.

“We believe that the current numbers being published from China under-represent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU (intensive care unit) admissions, particularly in terms of death,” said Mr Mike Ryan, WHO’s emergencies director, at a media briefing.

Late last month, the world’s most populous country narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as Covid-19-related, counting only those involving Covid-19-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure, raising eyebrows among world health experts.

China has reported five or fewer deaths a day since the policy U-turn, but many Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, and international health experts predict at least one million Covid-19-related deaths in China this year without urgent action.

Earlier in the briefing, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated that the agency is concerned about the surge in Covid-19 infections in China, and urged Beijing again to deliver rapid and regular data on hospitalisation and death there.

“We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular, reliable data on hospitalisations and deaths, as well as more comprehensive, real-time viral sequencing,” he said at a media briefing.

“WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalisation, severe disease and death.” REUTERS