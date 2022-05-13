White House says North Korea could be preparing a missile test ahead of Biden's Asia trip

Two men check their phones as a TV screen shows file footage of a North Korean missile test, in Seoul, on May 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
4 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Biden administration says North Korea could be preparing for a missile test as US President Joe Biden gets set to visit Asia later this month, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday (May 12).

Biden is expected to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 and hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts.

Psaki said North Korea could launch a missile test as early as this month.

Psaki said Biden was also considering a visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, but no final decision has been made.

More On This Topic
US, South Korea condemn North Korean ballistic missile launches
North Korea boasts of 'invincible power' ahead of key military anniversary

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top