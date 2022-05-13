White House says North Korea could be preparing a missile test ahead of Biden's Asia trip

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Biden administration says North Korea could be preparing for a missile test as US President Joe Biden gets set to visit Asia later this month, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday (May 12).

Biden is expected to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 and hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts.

Psaki said North Korea could launch a missile test as early as this month.

Psaki said Biden was also considering a visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, but no final decision has been made.