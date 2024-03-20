Where is Kim Keon-hee? South Korean First Lady’s absence raises questions

SEOUL - Ms Kim Keon-hee is nowhere to be seen.

South Korea’s First Lady has been out of the public eye for four months, and her absence shows no signs of ending.

Ms Kim, 51, was last seen in public upon her return from the Netherlands, along with her husband, President Yoon Suk-yeol, in mid-December 2023.

The presidential office has remained silent about the reason behind Ms Kim’s absence, as well as about her whereabouts. No health issues have been mentioned.

Her continued absence seems remarkably unusual given her highly active role as first lady during Mr Yoon’s public appearances, not to mention her solo engagements with several diplomatic dignitaries on cultural exchanges as well as a series of occasions meant to address her interest in social issues such as animal rights and eco-friendly products.

With Ms Kim raising her voice against dog meat consumption, the ruling bloc swiftly introduced and passed a Bill in January, effectively banning the sale of dog meat commencing in 2027.

Ms Kim has also joined Mr Yoon on every foreign visit, beginning with the Madrid summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in June 2022, igniting media interest in her fashion choices and her unique personal background as an entrepreneur.

Her absence from this year’s ceremony commemorating the March 1 Independence Movement, in particular, was unprecedented, as every first lady has attended the ceremony since the late Kim Dae-jung became president in 1998; no explanation has been provided by the presidential office thus far.

Ms Kim’s ongoing absence, however, seemed to provide Mr Yoon with the opportunity to gradually regain his approval rating, beginning in mid-February, at a crucial juncture as the general election on April 10, often referred to as his mid-term report card, draws near.

Mr Yoon’s approval rating hit 39 per cent for two weeks straight until the first week of March, and the figure marked its highest point since December 2022, as his popularity bounced back from the third week of February after the Lunar New Year, according to Gallup Korea.

Some political commentators have suggested that the presidential office might have intentionally kept Ms Kim away from official engagements to mitigate the buildup of negative sentiment by keeping her out of the spotlight, pointing to the Dior bag scandal that flared up since late in 2023.

This scandal emerged after hidden camera footage indicated the first lady had received a luxury Christian Dior pouch valued at three million won (S$3,000) as a gift, in violation of anti-graft legislation.

The scandals surrounding the first lady, and the presidential office’s failure to address them, instantly sapped Mr Yoon’s popularity. Mr Yoon’s approval rating fell below 30 per cent for the first time in nine months in early February.