Where did the toys go? Woman in China found 11 rubber ducks in bulldog’s stomach

Whenever she bought a cup of green tea, Shanghai resident Ms Liu would be given a small rubber duck as a gift.

The 28-year-old then gave the rubber ducks to her pet bulldog to play with.

But one day, one by one, the rubber ducks started disappearing.

“As some of my other toys had gone missing previously, I started to suspect that the dog might have swallowed them,” Ms Liu was quoted as saying in Chinese news outlet Qilu Evening News.

She later brought her pet to the vet, who did a CT scan, which showed five rubber ducks in the dog’s body.

The vet then operated on the dog and pulled up 11 rubber ducks from its stomach.

The operation cost her 8,000 yuan (S$1,487).

Her dog has since recovered well and is in good condition.

Ms Liu’s story was shared on Chinese social media platforms earlier this week.

It has since garnered a lot of attention from pet owners, who shared that they had similar experiences as Ms Liu.

One netizen wrote on Douyin that her pet cat swallowed a pile of foam pads.

Over the next two days, the cat had two operations which costs over 9,000 yuan, said the netizen who identifies herself as Xiao G.