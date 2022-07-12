Where China's Covid-19 vaccine development is going

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - More than two years into the pandemic, scientists and regulators are still struggling to catch up with the stealthy, rapidly mutating coronavirus as it continues ravaging the world.

Despite the number of effective Covid-19 vaccines in use around the world, new variants increasingly find ways to break through immune system defences and infect more people. It has become a pressing issue for scientists to find more powerful weapons for containing the new variants.

Researchers and regulators around the world have geared up to develop a next generation of Covid-19 vaccines that are more effective in containing the dominant, highly transmissible omicron variant and sub-variants, which are likely to drive another wave of infections in the fall and winter. Studies of omicron-adapted vaccines in China started as early as December after the Hong Kong outbreak.

In addition to upgrading existing vaccines, researchers have begun pursuing what may be the ultimate goal of somehow creating a so-called broad-spectrum vaccine that could protect against future variants of the virus. Companies including Pfizer, CanSino and CNBG have initiated research on such new vaccines. But experts said it's a remote goal based on current technologies. Research is still at a very early stage.

"There is still a long way to go for broad-spectrum vaccines," said Zhu Fengcai, deputy director at the Jiangsu provincial disease control body. "Challenges are enormous."

Meanwhile, investors have cooled on backing more Covid vaccines in China and elsewhere. Even within the industry, there's disagreement on the business case for developing new inoculations as some drug-makers are shifting to other priorities while others are doubling down on the expectation of sustained Covid vaccine demand for years to come.

The development of Covid vaccines is not a sprint but a marathon, said Wu Ke, chairman of Chinese biotech firm Wuhan BravoVax.

Current Covid-19 vaccines are mainly based on the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that emerged in Wuhan in late 2019. But since then, the virus has continuously evolved with mutations in its spike proteins, which the pathogen uses to bind to and infect host cells, spurring concerns about vaccine efficacy. The omicron variant that started sweeping the world in late 2021 contains many more mutations than previous variants, making it more transmissible and more adept at evading the immune responses generated by today's vaccines or by natural infections, studies showed.

In January, the World Health Organisation (WHO) predicted that the effectiveness of existing vaccines would be reduced against symptomatic disease caused by the omicron variant, although protection against severe disease was likely to be preserved. The organisation encouraged the development of Covid-19 vaccines that have a high impact on prevention of infection and transmission. Until such vaccines are available, the composition of current vaccines may need to be updated to ensure protection against the ever-evolving virus, the WHO said.

On June 28, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to include an omicron component in vaccines that would be used for boosters starting in the fall of 2022.

The decision is likely to promote the creation of the world's first bivalent Covid-19 vaccines targeting the omicron variant. FDA experts advised manufacturers that they should develop modified vaccines by adding a component of the omicron sub-variant BA.4 or BA.5 to the current vaccine composition to create a two-factor booster vaccine.