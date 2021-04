TAIPEI - The 408 Taroko Express was carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of the long-weekend Qing Ming Festival holiday to tend to family graves when it crashed on Friday (April 2) and derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan.

The fact that many people were standing in the crowded train - from Taiwan’s capital Taipei to Taitung - had contributed to the high number of casualties, as many were tossed about by the impact.