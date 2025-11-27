Still burning: What we know about Hong Kong’s deadly high-rise fire

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The fire in Hong Kong’s Wang Fuk Court engulfed eight buildings of 31 floors each and that have a combined total of 1,984 units.

HONG KONG – A devastating fire tore through a Hong Kong high-rise residential complex, killing dozens of people and leaving hundreds missing.

The inferno – the financial hub’s worst in decades – sent shock waves through the city, which is home to some of the world’s most densely populated and tallest residential blocks.

Here is what we know about the fire and its possible cause:

Inferno

Intense flames burned on bamboo scaffolding on several apartment blocks of Wang Fuk Court, a residential complex undergoing repairs in the northern district of Tai Po, on Nov 26.

The blaze rapidly engulfed several towers at the housing estate, which includes eight 31-storey buildings with a combined total of 1,984 units.

Firefighters, one of whom was killed, battled the inferno overnight, and it was still burning in spots early on Nov 27.

Hong Kong’s fire department said at least 44 people have died, and the authorities reported that hundreds remain missing.

Around 900 residents have been moved to temporary shelters, and dozens are in hospital, some in critical condition.

Tightly packed city

Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places in the world, making urban disasters a significant risk.

Its 7.5 million residents are squeezed into islands covered in steep hills. The city’s population density is more than 7,100 people per sq km, on a par with packed metropolises like Tokyo.

Vertical living

The city is famous for its dramatic skyline of skyscrapers set against a picturesque harbour, many of which house residents as well as banks and commercial offices.

Its construction boom in past decades has been largely fuelled by residential towers to house its growing population.

Much of the new residential development in recent decades has been in the New Territories, the area where Tai Po is located.

Hong Kong has 569 buildings above 150m, the most in the world, according to a tracker from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

Bamboo, wind, sheeting

The original source of the fire is not clear, but investigators were already probing the installation of flammable materials during the construction of the buildings as a potential factor in the dramatic escalation of the blaze.

Police have arrested three men from the construction company involved, accusing the firm of gross negligence leading to the accident and causing the fire “to spread rapidly beyond control”.

The external walls of the soaring residential towers were covered in bamboo scaffolding and wrapped in netting and plastic sheeting.

Police said, after preliminary investigations, they suspected many of those materials did not meet fire safety standards.

Investigators also found packaging foam at the site, which they said was highly flammable and could have contributed to the quick progression of the blaze.

Breezes of around 14kmh were recorded in the area around the time the fire started in the afternoon on Nov 26. AFP