What we know about Fukushima’s water release

TOKYO - Japan has announced plans to release wastewater from the stricken Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant into the ocean starting on Thursday.

Here is what we know about the release, how the water has been treated and concerns around the safety of the exercise.

Why the release?

Around 100,000 litres of contaminated water – from cooling the crippled plant’s reactors as well as groundwater and rain seeping in – is collected at the site in north-east Japan every day.

Some 1.34 million tonnes – equivalent to almost 540 Olympic pools – are now stored in around a thousand steel containers at the seaside site, and now there is no more space, authorities say.

Japan decided in 2021, after years of discussion, that it would release at most around 500,000 litres a day into the ocean via a pipe 1km long.

What has been done to the water?

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) says that a special filtering system called ALPS has removed all radioactive elements – including caesium and strontium – except tritium.

Tepco has said it has diluted the water to reduce radioactivity levels to 1,500 becquerels per litre (Bq/L), far below the national safety standard of 60,000 Bq/L.

Is that safe?

Associate Professor Tony Hooker, nuclear expert from the University of Adelaide, said that the level of tritium is well below the World Health Organisation drinking water limit of 10,000 Bq/L.

“Tritium is regularly released from nuclear power facilities into waterways worldwide,” Prof Hooker told AFP.

“For decades (there have been) no evidential detrimental environmental or health effects,” he said.

UN atomic watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said the release meets international standards and “will not cause any harm to the environment”.