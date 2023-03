BEIJING – Taiwan’s former president Ma Ying-jeou will make history when he sets foot in China next week – a trip that is as much about the past as it is about the future of the self-ruled democratic island that Beijing claims as its own.

Mr Ma will fly to Shanghai on March 27 for a 12-day visit amid simmering tensions, but he will not travel to Beijing, ostensibly to prevent pro-independence nationalists from politicising his trip.