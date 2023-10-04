What’s next after the Korean Wave?

When legal adviser Anne Ho fell in love with South Korean actor Ryu Si-won while watching his performance in the drama Beautiful Days in 2001, little did she realise it would develop into a full-blown love affair with all things Korean.

From South Korean dramas, she moved on to become a fan of South Korean variety shows, and is today a follower of K-pop group Winner.

Along the way, Ms Ho picked up the Korean language, grew to love spicy Korean cuisine, travelled to South Korea frequently, and even started to explore business opportunities there.

Her passion for Korean culture led her to widen her social circle, said Ms Ho, 50, a Malaysian who lives in Hong Kong. “It’s the friendships I’ve built over the years that have kept me going.”

Her journey is typical of many long-time K-fans and bears testament to how the Korean Wave has evolved since romantic TV drama Winter Sonata took Asia by storm in 2002.

South Korean pop culture has since expanded beyond Asian shores to become a global phenomenon, fuelled by the advent of social media, mobile phone technology and online streaming.

The export of South Korea’s cultural contents – defined as anything from music to drama, films, games, animation and webtoons – reached an all-time high of US$12.4 billion (S$16.9 billion) in 2021, according to official figures released in 2023.

This accounted for 1.92 per cent of South Korea’s total exports of US$644.5 billion. The figure is higher than for home appliances at US$8.7 billion, and rechargeable batteries, also at US$8.7 billion.

Observers say hard work, shrewd investment, sleek marketing and non-stop innovation by both the industry and the government lie behind this phenomenon, which doesn’t appear to be dying any time soon.

How did the culture of South Korea, a nation of 51.7 million people, become so popular?

Mr James Kang, chief executive of Singapore’s Mode Entertainment, which manages artistes and organises concerts, described the K-wave as a “stoic success story about identity”.

“The South Korean strategy for world domination is a lethal combination of meticulous preparation, persistence, ambition and hard work,” said the Singaporean industry veteran who has handled promotions for top South Korean singer BoA and pop groups Big Bang and Shinee.

The Korean Wave is not a duplicate or sampling of American culture, Mr Kang noted. “K-pop is still largely sung in Korean, produced by Koreans with a unique sound, with fierce stylised dance choreography that the West had not experienced before.”