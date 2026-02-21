Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Within hours of the Supreme Court ruling, US President Donald Trump invoked another law to impose a blanket 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries.

The US Supreme Court might have struck down President Donald Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs, but China and other Asian economies are not popping the champagne yet.

Mr Trump’s preferred pathway for imposing tariffs might have been clipped, but analysts say the ruling does little to reverse his broader disruption of longstanding norms of free and open trade.