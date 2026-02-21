Straitstimes.com header logo

What now? Cautious response in Asia after US court clips Trump’s emergency tariff powers

epa12763416 US President Donald J. Trump, alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (R), speaks about the Supreme Court's striking down of most of his tariffs during a press conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 February 2026. Earlier today, the Supreme Court ruled against President Trump's tariff program. EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

Within hours of the Supreme Court ruling, US President Donald Trump invoked another law to impose a blanket 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries.

PHOTO: EPA

Yew Lun Tian

  • US Supreme Court struck down Trump's emergency tariffs. He immediately imposed new 10% global tariffs via another law, confirming his determination to use trade leverage.
  • Asian economies responded with cautious relief to the ruling. They acknowledge Trump's ability to impose tariffs via other laws and are reassessing existing trade pacts.
  • Analysts believe the ruling offers temporary relief, not a policy reset. They warn political implications of antagonising Trump outweigh legal status for Asian governments.

The US Supreme Court might have

struck down President Donald Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs,

but China and other Asian economies are not popping the champagne yet.

Mr Trump’s preferred pathway for imposing tariffs might have been clipped, but analysts say the ruling does little to reverse his broader disruption of longstanding norms of free and open trade.

