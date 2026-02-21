For subscribers
News analysis
What now? Cautious response in Asia after US court clips Trump’s emergency tariff powers
- US Supreme Court struck down Trump's emergency tariffs. He immediately imposed new 10% global tariffs via another law, confirming his determination to use trade leverage.
- Asian economies responded with cautious relief to the ruling. They acknowledge Trump's ability to impose tariffs via other laws and are reassessing existing trade pacts.
- Analysts believe the ruling offers temporary relief, not a policy reset. They warn political implications of antagonising Trump outweigh legal status for Asian governments.
AI generated
The US Supreme Court might have struck down President Donald Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs,
Mr Trump’s preferred pathway for imposing tariffs might have been clipped, but analysts say the ruling does little to reverse his broader disruption of longstanding norms of free and open trade.