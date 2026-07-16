The queue at the popular Tosokchon Samgyetang restaurant in Seoul started forming even before the eatery opened at 10am on July 15, the first of the three hottest days of summer in South Korea.

SEOUL – It was not yet 10am and the eatery in central Seoul was still shut, but a queue had already formed outside the popular Tosokchon Samgyetang restaurant, a stone’s throw from Gyeongbokgung Palace.

It was July 15, or chobok, the first of the three hottest days of summer collectively known in South Korea as boknal, when it is tradition for South Koreans to tuck into a steaming bowl of samgyetang, or ginseng chicken soup, made from a whole young chicken stuffed with glutinous rice, ginseng, garlic and jujube.

While it may sound counterintuitive, many South Koreans believe that eating the nourishing soup on the hottest days of the year induces perspiration, cools the body and replenishes energy and nutrients depleted by the summer heat.

That belief has endured despite rising prices.

The average price of a bowl of samgyetang has risen by nearly 30 per cent over the past five years, according to government data, from about 14,000 won (S$12) in 2021 to around 18,000 won in 2026.

I n Singapore, the price of samgyetang can range from $25 to more than $70 for versions that come with the addition of premium seafood ingredients such as abalone.

The price hike has been driven in part by rising ingredient costs. The average retail price of chicken climbed to more than 6,300 won per kg in 2026, an increase of more than 15 per cent from a year earlier, amid broader food inflation. Over the same period, the prices of rice and ginseng rose by about 15 per cent and 14.6 per cent, respectively.

South Korea’s annual consumer inflation accelerated to 3.2 per cent in June, its highest level in about 2½ years, driven largely by higher petroleum prices amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis, according to Statistics Korea.

Chobok, the first of the three hottest days of summer collectively known in South Korea as boknal, is the period when it is tradition for South Koreans to tuck into a steaming bowl of samgyetang, or ginseng chicken soup. The dish is made from a whole young chicken stuffed with glutinous rice, ginseng, garlic and jujube. PHOTO: ST FILE

Despite the surge in prices of the ginseng chicken soup dish, many South Koreans tell The Straits Times that they are willing to splurge for the annual boknal ritual.

Tosokchon Samgyetang restaurant’s parking attendant Kim Chae-hwan, 66, who was among six employees on duty to manage the surge in traffic on July 15, said that during boknal, the eatery typically sees up to three times its usual number of customers.

The restaurant also drew attention recently after US tech giant Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang stopped by for a bowl of samgyetang during his high-profile visit to Seoul in early June.

The queue for ginseng chicken soup at noon on July 15 at Tosokchon Samgyetang restaurant in Seoul, which is popular with both locals and tourists. ST PHOTO: WENDY TEO

South Korea is in the grip of a midsummer heatwave, with daytime temperatures across much of the country ranging from 30 to 35 deg C, with southern regions reporting real-feel temperatures of 38 deg C.

Jason Kim, 37, was among those queueing in the heat outside Tosokchon Samgyetang restaurant at noon on July 15. He had grown up eating ginseng chicken soup on all three days of boknal, and believes in its nourishing benefits. The remaining two boknal days in 2026 fall on July 25 and Aug 14.

The office worker was visiting the restaurant for the first time after hearing glowing reviews about it, and had taken a taxi specially to dine there. “The (same dish at the) other restaurants near my office are priced around 14,000 won, but those serve only half a chicken. I thought 20,000 won for a whole chicken is not a bad price, considering how much food prices have gone up in recent years,” he told ST.

In a report released on July 9, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ranked South Korea as having the second-highest food prices in 2024 among its 38 member countries, behind Switzerland.

In a bid to cool food prices, the government temporarily froze tariff quotas on imported chicken, to supplement domestic supply, from May through the end of July, with the aim of boosting supply and easing price pressures.

Only July 14, it stepped up support by announcing a 350 billion won programme to fund discount campaigns on agricultural, livestock and fishery products at supermarkets and other retailers, as part of broader efforts to keep inflation in check.

At Jangsu Hanbang Samgyetang, a restaurant in Seoul’s central Gwanghwamun district run by owner Woung Soung-gun , the price of a bowl of samgyetang was raised from 16,000 won to 17,000 won on June 1. The same bowl cost 14,000 won in 2021.

The lunchtime queue at Jangsu Hanbang Samgyetang restaurant on July 15. It sees 50 per cent more customers than usual on boknal days. ST PHOTO: WENDY TEO

“It is not just the price of chicken, the cost of other ingredients like rice and ginseng have all risen as well, along with employee wages and other incidental expenses. We had no choice but to raise the prices,” Woung told ST.

As his restaurant is located in the basement of an office building and relied on regular clientele, Woung said he had to keep his prices as low as possible, since everyone was suffering from inflation.

“The running joke among office workers these days, is that everything has gone up except for salaries,” he told ST. His restaurant sees 50 per cent more customers than usual on boknal days.

Woung, who has run the restaurant for 27 years, said business has never fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, the culture of having company dinners after work disappeared, and these days the younger office workers prefer to prioritise family and go straight home after work. Our sales, particularly during dinner, is not like before, but bills still have to paid,” he said.

A menu at a samgyetang restaurant in central Seoul shows the ginseng chicken soup selling at 20,000 won and 22,000 won per bowl. ST PHOTO: WENDY TEO

Office worker Kim Young-su, 55, who said the herbal dish makes her feel healthier and helps restore her appetite during the summer heat, is preparing samgyetang at home this year .

“The cost of eating out has risen so much that my family has significantly cut back on dining out,” she told ST. “To save money, I now buy groceries in bulk, divide them into smaller portions and freeze them for later.”

Cooking at home has also given her family more opportunities to spend time together, she said.

“While most people associate boknal with the sweltering summer heat, I can now think of it as a time when my family gathers around the table to enjoy a meal and talk.”