FUKUSHIMA - March 11, 2011 was meant to be a memorable day for Mr Tomohito Kusano: he was to graduate from high school in the coastal town of Tomioka, within 10km of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

But as he was goofing around with his classmates, laughing and writing farewell messages in the graduation album, the earth began to tremble under him and emergency sirens began to blare.