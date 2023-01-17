What China’s falling population means for the country’s future

BEIJING - Please have more babies. That’s China’s message for couples after decades of limiting most families to just one child. Why the turnabout?

The reason is that births have now fallen for six years in a row, leading to a population drop last year for the first time since the 1960s.

Even before the historic overall decline, the working-age population had been shrinking for years, and projections show that one quarter of the population will be 60 or older by 2030.

This threatens economic growth, which has been predicated on a vast labour supply – not to mention there may not be enough able-bodied people to take care of all those seniors.

The upshot is that China’s economy may struggle to overtake the US in size and the country could lose its status as the world’s most populous to India this year.

1. What’s being done?

The Politburo decided in 2021 to allow all couples to have a third child, five years after changing its one-child policy to allow women to have two. (Family-planning policies were totally stricken from a new Civil Code, leaving room for the government to scrap birth limits altogether.)

The change to allow two kids worked at first: The number of newborns in 2016 was 17.9 million, a jump of more than 1 million from the year before.

However, births dropped each year after that, to 9.56 million in 2022, the lowest since at least 1950.

Some regions have started offering incentives for couples to have kids, from extending parental leave to offering subsidies and providing baby loans. Shenzhen, which neighbours Hong Kong, is working on plans to subsidize parents until their children turn three.

2. How much did the population shrink

The fall in births and tick-up in deaths resulted in 850,000 fewer Chinese people living in mainland China in 2022 compared with 2021, according to official data released in January.

The head of the statistics bureau predicted the trend would continue, pointing to a “drop in people’s willingness to have babies, the delay in marriage and pregnancy, as well as a fall in number of women of child-bearing age”.

The Covid-19 outbreak that began sweeping across the country late last year will likely boost deaths in the short-term, which will come on top of the increase in deaths expected as the nation ages. In addition: