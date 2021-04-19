For Subscribers
Japan's 'untouchables'
'We're fighting to end age-old prejudice'
Invisible Asia is a weekly series of stories, videos and podcasts in which The Straits Times' correspondents cast the spotlight on people and communities around the region, living in the shadows of their societies where they exist largely unseen, unheard and little talked about. In the seventh of our nine-part series, we look at Japan's "untouchables", descendants of a shunned caste from a long-gone era, who are still ostracised in modern Japan purely because of their lineage.
"Growing up, I was embarrassed by myself, by my family and by my living conditions.
"I was embarrassed by my grandmother, who could not read and write because she did not go to school. I was embarrassed by the jobs held by my neighbours. I was embarrassed by how my house was very small, rundown and shabby.