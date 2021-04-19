Japan's 'untouchables'

'We're fighting to end age-old prejudice'

Invisible Asia is a weekly series of stories, videos and podcasts in which The Straits Times' correspondents cast the spotlight on people and communities around the region, living in the shadows of their societies where they exist largely unseen, unheard and little talked about. In the seventh of our nine-part series, we look at Japan's "untouchables", descendants of a shunned caste from a long-gone era, who are still ostracised in modern Japan purely because of their lineage.

In 1925, about 3,000 non-burakumin attacked 15 households of burakumin in Serada village, in Gunma prefecture - setting fire to homes and physically harming villagers. Left and above: A burakumin settlement. Burakumin, meaning "hamlet people", are th
Above: A burakumin settlement. Burakumin, meaning "hamlet people", are the underclass in a centuries-old social hierarchy that is a relic of the feudal shogunate era. The caste system was outlawed in 1871 and the burakumin "emancipated", but the yoke of oppression remains. PHOTOS: BURAKU LIBERATION AND HUMAN RIGHTS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, WALTER SIM
Burakumin children. While buraku hamlets have been torn down in areas around and north of Tokyo, they still exist, albeit with facilities modernised and gates torn down, in western Japan areas such as Osaka and Kyoto.PHOTOS: BURAKU LIBERATION AND HUMAN RIGHTS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, WALTER SIM
In 1925, about 3,000 non-burakumin attacked 15 households of burakumin in Serada village, in Gunma prefecture - setting fire to homes and physically harming villagers. PHOTO: BURAKU LIBERATION AND HUMAN RIGHTS RESEARCH INSTITUTE
A 17th-century painting depicting scenes from what used to be called Amabe village in Kyoto. It shows a burakumin community residing outside a gated community where the upper castes lived. PHOTO: KYUSHU NATIONAL MUSEUM
FACING A SOCIETY IN DENIAL: There are a lot of pent-up feelings from when I have been told to stop imagining things. - MRS TAMI KAMIKAWA, who founded non-profit group Buraku Heritage in 2011 to counter the spread of hatred.
NO HIDING IN THE SHADOWS: With a rise in awareness in human rights and anti-discrimination movements, I want to be true to myself. Rather than hiding in the shadows, it is important to push society to realise there is no reason behind its prejudices.
NO HIDING IN THE SHADOWS: With a rise in awareness in human rights and anti-discrimination movements, I want to be true to myself. Rather than hiding in the shadows, it is important to push society to realise there is no reason behind its prejudices. - MR TARO MURASAKI, a burakumin who succeeded his father as an animal trainer and runs the Osaru Land theme park in Nikko, north of Tokyo.
Walter Sim‍ Japan Correspondent In Tokyo and Nikko (Tochigi)
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"Growing up, I was embarrassed by myself, by my family and by my living conditions.

"I was embarrassed by my grandmother, who could not read and write because she did not go to school. I was embarrassed by the jobs held by my neighbours. I was embarrassed by how my house was very small, rundown and shabby.

