Weight-loss shots pile up in Seoul while high-risk regions go without

Demand for so-called dream obesity treatments has surged in Seoul, where many aesthetic clinics prescribe the drugs.

SEOUL – About two out of three glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, obesity treatment drugs supplied in South Korea are distributed in the greater Seoul region, highlighting a supply imbalance that exceeds population concentration and raises concerns over access in other regions.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Jan 21 a total of 914,000 units of Wegovy and Mounjaro were supplied nationwide in November 2025. Of these, 601,000 units, or about 65.8 per cent, were distributed in Greater Seoul, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

Seoul alone accounted for 34.5 per cent of the total supply, followed by Gyeonggi Province at 26 per cent and Incheon at 5.3 per cent.

Outside the capital area, Busan and Daegu received 5.9 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, while most other regions each accounted for around 1 per cent.

The concentration is sharper than the population distribution. The Greater Seoul area is home to roughly 50 per cent of South Korea’s total population, yet it receives a significantly higher share of GLP-1 drugs.

Wegovy and Mounjaro have drawn public attention as so-called dream obesity treatments, with demand surging particularly in Seoul and surrounding areas, where a large number of aesthetic clinics prescribe the drugs.

This demand-driven supply pattern, however, has prompted concerns over limited access for patients in non-metropolitan regions, where obesity rates tend to be higher.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island recorded the highest obesity rates nationwide at 36.8 per cent in 2024.

At the city and county level, Danyang and Boeun in North Chungcheong Province and Cheorwon in Gangwon Province posted three-year average obesity rates exceeding 41 per cent.

By contrast, Seoul’s obesity rate stood at 31 per cent in 2024. Gangnam-gu, which accounted for 16 per cent of all Wegovy and Mounjaro distributed nationwide, recorded an obesity rate of 24 per cent, the lowest among Seoul’s districts.

As obesity is widely regarded as a major risk factor for other chronic diseases, Representative Seo Mi-hwa of the Democratic Party of Korea, who obtained the data from the ministry, urged the government to address the regional imbalance.

“A supply concentration of obesity drugs in specific regions, amid surging demand, can limit consumer access,” Ms Seo said.

“The relevant authorities need to closely monitor the situation to prevent price distortions or disruptions to market order.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK