Webtoons are South Korea’s latest viral cultural export

SEOUL – The boom in South Korean television in the United States has been hard for anyone with a Netflix account to miss.

But while American audiences were bingeing on Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead over the last two years, another Korean cultural phenomenon was quietly insinuating itself into the US media diet: webtoons.

Webtoons are colourful digital comics designed to be scrolled through on mobile devices, usually consisting of serialised stories doled out in short episodes.

Since emerging almost two decades ago, the medium has become a force in its home country, pushed by South Korean companies such as Naver Corp and Kakao Corp.

These platforms made it easy for authors to release content that may not have appealed to traditional publishers.

As with other novel forms of digital distribution, this allowed new types of creators to reach large audiences and, in some cases at least, make significant money.

The medium has thus gained a reputation for producing content whose appeal stretches beyond the traditional comic book audience of young males.

Naver, which also runs South Korea’s most popular search engine, established a Los Angeles-based subsidiary in 2016 to focus on the US market.

The operation, run by Mr Ken Kim, is part of Naver’s global webtoons division, Webtoon Entertainment.

It has developed into the company’s second-largest regional platform for webtoons, after South Korea.

Of the 86 million users Naver’s webtoons had as at last June, over 12 million were in the US, more than twice the total from 2019.

At first, Naver seeded its US operations with Korean content that was adapted for an American audience, but the company has also recruited non-Korean authors to make webtoons for global readers.

Webtoon Entertainment is planning a US-based listing, according to Mr Kim Junkoo, chief executive of the division.

“You could say that we’ve tested the business in our home market,” he said.

“It’s clearly a model that works.”