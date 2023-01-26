Weary of lockdown and crackdown, entrepreneurs flee China’s heavy hand

SINGAPORE – They left after the government cracked down on the private sector. They ran away from a harsh zero-Covid policy. They searched for safe havens for their wealth and their families.

They went to Singapore, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Malta, London, Tokyo and New York – anywhere but their home country of China, where they felt that their assets and their personal safety were increasingly at the mercy of the authoritarian government.

In 2022, a year that proved extremely challenging for China, many Chinese businesspeople moved abroad, temporarily or for good. They were part of a wave of emigration that led to one of the year’s top online catchphrases, “runxue”, understood to mean running away from China.

A consequential, if privileged, piece of China’s economic puzzle, these people are pulling their wealth and businesses out when growth is at its lowest point in decades.

Many of them are still scarred by the past few years, during which China’s leadership went after the country’s biggest private enterprises, vilified its most celebrated entrepreneurs, decimated entire industries with arbitrary regulation and refused to budge on Covid-19 policies when many businesses were struggling.

Although the government’s tone and policies have turned more business-friendly in recent weeks, the entrepreneur class – who have lost revenue, fortunes and, most of all, confidence in the leadership – will not easily be swayed.

Now that they have lived free of fear in other countries, they are reluctant to put themselves and their businesses under the thumb of the Chinese Communist Party again, a number of them said during discussions in Asia, Europe and the United States – at least, not until they can be assured the state will have to follow the same laws as the citizens.

“When you don’t have a say in how a government makes rules, you don’t have to stay there,” said Mr Aginny Wang, co-founder of a crypto banking startup, Flashwire, who moved from Beijing to Singapore in June after getting trapped in Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown on a business trip. “There are many other places where you can do things.”

As they searched for such a place, many in China’s business elite zeroed in on Singapore.

In a small office in that city-state’s central business district, Mr JC Huo was constantly taking calls as he served visitors tea from a bamboo tray.

Mr Huo, founder of Lotusia, an advisory firm that handles business registrations and visa applications in Singapore, said his Chinese client list had quickly expanded over the past year. People in the education, games, cryptocurrency and fintech industries in China – all targets of government crackdowns over the past few years – had sought his services.

During the Shanghai lockdown, his phone lines “were ringing off the hook”, he said. The wealthy, he said, realised that no matter how much money they had, they still had to scramble for food and supplies under the harsh restrictions of zero-Covid.