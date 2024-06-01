'We exist': S. Korea's first LGBTQ councillor tackles inclusion

SEOUL - South Korea’s first openly gay legislator may have cracked the ruling party’s rainbow ceiling but admits there is a long way to go to make the country’s politics inclusive.

In a milestone celebrated by the LGBTQ community, Cha Hae-young was elected to the Mapo district council on June 1, 2022 – the same day as Seoul’s annual LGBTQ Pride march.

Two years later, Asia’s largest queer festival is once again being shunted away from the capital’s central plaza after city officials said June 1’s planned celebrations could “provoke social conflicts”.

The annual event attracts support from across the region, as well as strong opposition, especially from Christian groups.

Cha acknowledged many people in South Korea found it hard to discuss sexuality and LGBTQ matters, but said it was important that there was more public discussion of these issues in order to move forward.

Even within Cha’s party, which holds the majority in parliament, “there is no strategy for how to discuss these opinions with the public.”

“We need to show the people that we (LGBTQ people) exist,” Cha, who uses they/them pronouns, told AFP.

Much of Cha’s work has been about visibility – a role they have adopted with personal gusto.

Their office, in an otherwise drab building in Seoul’s Mapo district, is adorned with rainbow garlands and complete with a large Pride flag.

“The other council members were a bit surprised at first,” Cha said.

“They are used to it now – and to me.”