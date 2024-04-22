‘We couldn’t see the road ahead’: Southern China inundated by torrential rain and floods

BEIJING - The Chinese authorities remain on high alert in case of worsening weather, after four people died and 10 others went missing following heavy rain in parts of southern China over the weekend.

Guangdong province – China’s densely populated manufacturing powerhouse – has been the worst hit by the rain, which arrived unexpectedly early in 2024. Cities along the Beijiang, a tributary of the Pearl River, such as Shaoguan, Yingde and Qingyuan have reported landslides, flooding and evacuations.

About 110,000 affected residents in Guangdong, which has a population of 127 million, have been relocated, state news agency Xinhua reported on April 22. Four people are dead, and 10 others are missing.

Some 1.16 million homes in Guangdong have lost power since April 19, though 80 per cent had their electricity restored by the night of April 21. Flights and trains have either faced multiple delays or been cancelled, with some schools across the province ordered to shut. The waters caused 36 houses to collapse and severely damaged 48 others.

On social media, a video was widely shared of a rescue worker standing on another worker’s shoulders to get to people on an upper floor, while other videos showed elderly residents carried down flights of stairs by rescuers.

The authorities estimated that the torrents had caused a direct economic loss of about 140.6 million yuan (S$27 million).

Guangdong is prone to summer floods, though the season typically starts in May. Much of the province is part of the low-lying Pearl River delta that is particularly vulnerable to storms and rising sea levels.

Ms Bi Li, a Guangzhou resident in her 20s who works in the dental industry, told The Straits Times she was almost late for a professional examination in Shaoguan on the morning of April 20 due to poor road conditions caused by the weather.

“The combination of torrential downpour, lightning and thunder was very frightening. The driver and I couldn’t even see the road ahead on our way to the test centre,” said Ms Bi, who had gone to Shaoguan on the night of April 19 for the exam.