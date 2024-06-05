Waterfall in China accused of being man-made after pipes were discovered supplying the attraction

A famous waterfall in Henan, China, has been criticised for being a man-made tourist spot after a netizen discovered that the water came from pipes nestled within the rocks.

One user, who posted a video on Douyin, said he had gone to great lengths to visit the natural beauty spot in Yuntai Geopark but was disappointed when he discovered water flowing out from the pipes while he was filming it.

The video, which was uploaded on June 3, received 73,000 views, 48,000 shares and 6,029 comments as at June 5.

Many netizens commented that the user should visit other waterfalls in China that appear to be man-made, too.

In response, officials from the geopark wrote on Weibo on June 4 that the pipes at the 314m waterfall were utilised to make sure visitors were not disappointed during the dry season.

“We made a small enhancement during the dry season to meet you in a better condition,” the statement wrote.

The statement attracted positive comments from netizens.

One empathised with the officials and wrote that “ancient waterfalls also have their dry and flood seasons”, while another said: “This statement is well written, and they did not deny the facts.”