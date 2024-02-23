War of words breaks out as Hong Kong prepares for its own national security law

Hong Kong is about to embark on the next step towards putting in place a controversial domestic national security law, after a month-long consultation on the proposed legislation ends on Feb 28.

On Feb 22, the city welcomed Mr Xia Baolong, Beijing’s top official overseeing Hong Kong affairs, who is on a week-long fact-finding visit. Local media cited government insiders as saying he would be gathering feedback on the planned law during his trip.

Chief Executive John Lee said on Feb 20 that most opinions gathered so far supported the proposed law. But the move has divided some within Hong Kong society, as well as the international community.

Hong Kong is required under Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-Constitution, to implement its own national security legislation, and Mr Lee pledged in his policy address in October that his administration would see through the long-delayed move in 2024.

The leader will report the findings of the 30-day consultation exercise to the legislature in due course, but has given no timeline for when the draft Bill will go before lawmakers.

“The general consensus is that if we can do it one day earlier, we should do it one day earlier,” Mr Lee told reporters on Feb 20. “Because the threat (against national security) continues, and the threat has been mounting, so we must gear up our efforts to ensure that we will do it as soon as possible.”

Hong Kong’s domestic national security law has been a highly politically sensitive topic; a 2003 bid to introduce it resulted in the Bill being dropped after half a million Hong Kongers took to the streets in protest.

The latest iteration of the planned law will complement the 2020 Beijing-imposed national security legislation.

It will cover five types of new offences – treason, insurrection, theft of state secrets and espionage, sabotage endangering national security and external interference.

Hong Kong officials have over the past week issued several rebuttals to those who oppose the proposed law.

The government on Feb 20 condemned “skewed remarks” by Britain-based NGO Hong Kong Watch and more than 80 other activist groups from countries including the United States and Canada, which warned that the legislation and its vague provisions would “further devastate human rights protections in Hong Kong” and “dramatically undermine the Hong Kong people’s due process and fair trial rights”.

“The joint statement smacks of deliberate smears… those organisations completely disregarded relevant laws of the countries in which they are situated… exposing their sheer hypocrisy and double standards,” the government said.

A day earlier, Security Secretary Chris Tang sought to dispel assertions by British minister Tom Tugendhat that the law would result in the “destruction” of Hong Kong, as well as comments by former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten questioning its necessity.

The security chief also slammed US-funded news station Radio Free Asia for falsely reporting that the legislation was designed to target the media.

“It is wrong, and false,” Mr Tang said on Feb 19. “We target only those who could pose threats to national security. There are sufficient safeguards to protect all people, especially media reporting.”

A survey conducted by the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) in February, however, found that three in four of its respondents believe the new law will negatively affect press freedom in the city.

Some HKJA members were concerned about correspondents who work for foreign media outlets that are subsidised by overseas governments, its chairman Ronson Chan said.

HKJA, the city’s largest press group, had previously called for a public interest defence to be added to the proposed legislation to protect journalists from unlawful disclosure of state secrets.

But it was not among the press groups whose views the authorities sought in the consultation exercise.

Public disagreements over the home-grown security law have also surfaced among Hong Kong politicians in recent days.