Wanted man in South Korea arrested after appearing on livestream

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The man in his 50s was on South Korea’s wanted list for distributing sexually explicit content.

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SEOUL - A man in his 50s who was on South Korea’s wanted list for distributing sexually explicit content was arrested after he appeared on an online livestream, according to local media reports on April 19.

The Incheon Nonhyun Police Station told local daily Joongang Ilbo that it arrested the man on April 15 and charged him with violating the Information and Communication Network Act.

The police said they received a complaint that “a wanted man has appeared on an online livestream”, at around 3.34pm giving details of his whereabouts and what he was wearing.

The police apprehended the man at 3.52pm as he was leaving the building.

The wanted man ran when he saw a police vehicle, but law enforcement caught him within 100m. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK