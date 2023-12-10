Want your bonus? Then you’d better get moving

SINGAPORE - A paper manufacturing company in China’s Guangdong province removed its year-end bonus policy in favour of a monthly rewards system based on how much employees exercise.

The Guangzhou Daily reported that the company in Dongguan city had formulated a new incentive plan to distribute a monthly bonus that is determined by how much employees run, hike, walk or complete other exercises.

For instance, employees receive 100 per cent of a cash reward if they run 50km in a month, and 130 per cent if they run 100km, Guangzhou Daily wrote. Employees use an app to record how much they exercised.

Mr Lin Zhiyong, who runs the company, was the first person from Dongguan to climb the north and south of Mount Everest, according to the Guangzhou Daily. Over the course of three years, he got all his employees to, like him, participate in sport.

Mr Lin said the company developed the new bonus policy to strengthen its concept of “live healthily, work happily” and improve the physical fitness of employees.

“The company can only last if its employees are healthy,” he added.

The company will provide bonuses and subsidies for employees to buy sports shoes according to their monthly running mileage of either 30km, 50km or 100km, the Guangzhou Daily reported.

According to Mr Lin, all employees should be able to receive 100 per cent of the cash reward based on how much they exercise now.

The more they run, the greater the reward, he said, adding that most employees welcome the change because they can exercise and earn money at the same time.

The company’s new policy set Chinese netizens abuzz, with some saying they love this rewards system and they would be able to receive 130 per cent of the cash reward.

However, there were some who felt the policy had its limitations. One user said they cannot run because they have bad knees, while another pointed out that each employee’s health status should be taken into consideration and there should be different standards for different people.