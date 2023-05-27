‘Wang hong’ culture booms in China as more young people dream of becoming influencers

BEIJING - When classes at Mr Zan Neng’s music school were forced to stop because of China’s pandemic controls in 2021, he turned to social media to share his music – a move that has amassed more than six million fans for him so far.

“I did not expect so many people to respond so positively to my music. I’m really very touched by their support and kind words,” he said. Mr Zan posts videos of himself playing the piano and singing – sometimes with his wife – cover versions of popular Mandarin songs such as Jay Chou’s Ju Hua Tai, Rene Liu’s Hou Lai and Jeff Chang’s Guo Huo.