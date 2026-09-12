Volcanic alert level raised for Hokkaido’s Mount Tokachi

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Mount Tokachi erupting on July 22. The weather authorities said large earthquakes near the volcano have increased since August.

The volcanic alert level for Mount Tokachi on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido was raised to 3 on a scale of 5, restricting entry to the mountain, regional weather authorities said Sept 12 .

Raising the alert from level 2, which restricts access to the crater of the 2,077m mountain, the Sapporo Regional Headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency warned that an eruption could occur, affecting areas within around 3km of the crater.

The weather authorities said large earthquakes near the volcano have increased since August, warning residents in Furano, Biei, Kamifurano, Minamifurano and Shintoku of the possible ejection of ash and small volcanic rocks.

In the town of Kamifurano, an evacuation order was issued for the Fukiage hot spring district, about 3 km away from the crater. At the nearby Tokachidake hot spring area, elderly people were also told to evacuate.

Hakugin-so, a lodging facility in the Fukiage area, temporarily closed due to the volcanic alert. Ryounkaku, a hotel in the Tokachidake hot spring area, remains open for business, but has recommended evacuation for elderly guests. KYODO NEWS