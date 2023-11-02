China vlogger sparks outrage over how-to video on skinning, gutting, cooking 90kg alligator

BEIJING – A woman from Chongqing found herself at the centre of a social media storm after posting a video on the short video-sharing platform Douyin demonstrating how to kill and prep an alligator.

The video, posted by the food vlogger known as “Chu Niang Xiao He”, who boasts a following of over 3.5 million on the platform, quickly generated a wave of negative reactions and raised questions about animal cruelty.

In the video, the vlogger demonstrated the process of washing, gutting, skinning and deboning an alligator weighing over 90kg.

The animal was subsequently cooked into various dishes, and the vlogger even complimented the beauty of its skin.

Many netizens expressed their dissatisfaction and disapproval of the video, deeming the killing and public butchering of the alligator as gratuitous acts aimed at gaining attention and followers.

In an attempt to defend her actions, the vlogger argued that the alligator in the video was artificially bred to be made into leather products.

She compared it to a luxury alligator handbag.

“These (artificially) bred alligators are raised especially for the leather and handbag companies. This is their mission. Would you say no to a Hermes alligator bag? We should be more rational,” she said.

That, however, has not appeased her detractors.

Many questioned whether such ruthless killing of an animal should be condoned, and if it was against the law.

The video-sharing platform has also been criticised for allowing the video to be posted. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK