Visitor flock to Macau again, but its gambling dependence draws Beijing’s ire

MACAU – After three years of limping through the pandemic, the Chinese gambling hub of Macau is coming back to life.

Over the Chinese New Year holiday in January, the former Portuguese colony’s cobblestone streets teemed with visitors, restaurants filled with diners digging into specialities such as poached codfish and pastel de nata, and the city’s dozens of casinos were packed.

“I’m ecstatic,” says Mr Kwan Man Chi, owner of a snack shop in the historic centre.

For the past few years, “we only needed one person to run things. Now we have five, and we’re still really busy.”

The rebound comes as welcome news for a casino industry that analysts predict racked up US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) in losses in 2022.

The enclave unseated Las Vegas as global betting capital in 2006, but it was hammered by the border closures under China’s strict zero-Covid rules.

After topping its United States rival in revenue for more than a decade – sometimes sevenfold – Macau in 2022 fell behind again, booking US$5.2 billion, compared with US$8.3 billion for the Las Vegas Strip.

Even as Macau recovers – gambling revenue jumped by a third in February – its long-term challenges are coming into sharper focus.

As the only city in China that allows casinos, it’s at the centre of a clampdown on vice. China is demanding that Macau, where gambling accounts for 80 per cent of local government income, reduce its reliance on blackjack and baccarat and re-envision itself as a more family-friendly entertainment hub similar to Las Vegas.

Macau’s government last June gained tighter control over casinos just as licences were due to expire. All six operators working in the city renewed their permits in 2022, but they had to commit to investing a combined US$13 billion-plus over the decade in non-gambling activities, which the government says will help attract more overseas visitors.

Footing the bill, getting nothing in return

But Mr Ben Lee, a managing partner at consultant IGamiX in Macau, says that plan leaves casinos paying the bill for the transformation, even as they attract fewer big-spending VIPs.

“They’re going to spend money promoting sports events, building gardens or whatever, but they’re never going to recover the money,” Mr Lee says. “The age of superprofit is a thing of the past.”