Coronavirus spreads beyond nightclubs as Tokyo braces for more cases

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Tokyo reported 119 coronavirus cases Monday (July 13), its first reading below 200 in five days, which may ease concerns that the virus is spreading beyond nightclubs and known hot spots.

The latest outbreak clusters are tied to a childcare centre, where around 22 children and teachers were confirmed to have the virus, and a theatre house where 30 people including actors and guests tested positive.

They were reported in the Japanese capital over the weekend, according to local media.

On Monday, Tokyo confirmed 119 infections, Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

Up until Sunday, the number of infections topped the 200 mark for four straight days.

The latest infections in Japan have mostly been tied to the Tokyo area, but the surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba are also starting to see increased reports of Covid-19.

Government officials have avoided calling for broader restrictions in response to the spread, saying the issue is localised and the medical system is not under strain.

Speaking in Hokkaido on Saturday, Chief Secretary Yoshihide Suga called the infections a "Tokyo problem", according to Japanese media.

Japan's flare-up is part of a resurgence in cases across Asia from Hong Kong to Melbourne.

Rather than resort to full-blown lockdowns, many are seeking targeted approaches to let their economies continue to recover.

Countries around the globe are seeking to reopen their battered economies after an initial success with virus prevention efforts, only to wrestle with new clusters of infections.

The infections in the broader Tokyo area have become a point of increased concern as new clusters emerge, and as the government is set to begin a campaign to subsidise domestic travel.

The effort to spark economic activity could bring increased numbers of city dwellers to the countryside, and has been criticised on social media, as residents worry that they'll bring an increased risk of infection.

Mr Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the coronavirus response, urged Tokyo Governor Koike over the weekend to consider imposing business restrictions on restaurants and bars that weren't taking "thorough" measures against coronavirus.

In Kansai, the second largest metropolitan area in Japan centred around the city of Osaka, officials are also seeing growing case numbers.

On Sunday, the Osaka government lifted its coronavirus alert level to advise residents to be more cautious after reporting an increase in the number of untraceable infections and 32 new cases, the highest daily tally since Japan ended its state of emergency in May.

In the southern island of Okinawa, the US military has reported at least 60 cases among soldiers in recent days, and two Marine bases have been locked down.

The island hosts a majority of the US military presence in Japan.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki sought tougher measures and more transparency from the United States.

Japan has put off a nationwide lockdown - saying the medical system is intact and that most new infections are younger patients who do not have serious symptoms.

Last Friday, the country began allowing large-scale events up to a maximum of 5,000 people, such as sporting events and musical concerts.