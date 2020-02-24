Virus is communist nation's largest public health crisis: Xi

BEIJING • The coronavirus epidemic that has killed over 2,400 people is communist China's "largest public health emergency" since its founding in 1949, President Xi Jinping said yesterday.

It is necessary to learn from "obvious shortcomings exposed" during China's response, he added - a rare acknowledgement by a Chinese leader.

Mr Xi said the situation is showing a positive trend after arduous efforts but there is no room for "weariness and relaxed mentality" among officials, state television quoted him as saying at an official meeting to coordinate the virus fight.

"The epidemic situation is still severe and complex, and prevention and control work is in the most difficult and critical stage."

The new coronavirus has drawn comparisons to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak of 2002 to 2003 which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong, and led to criticism over the authorities' cover-up.

While China has been praised by the World Health Organisation for its handling of the epidemic this time, the death of whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded for warning about the virus, sparked calls for political reform and freedom of speech in the country.

China's CCTV news quoted Mr Xi as saying the epidemic "has the fastest transmission, widest range of infection and has been the most difficult to prevent and control".

"This is a crisis for us and it is a big test," he said.

His comments come as the number of infections hit almost 77,000 in mainland China, including 2,442 deaths. There were 648 new cases on Saturday, up from 397 a day earlier.

Mr Xi acknowledged that the epidemic will "inevitably have a large impact on the economy and society", but he stressed the effects will be "short term" and controllable. Those living in low-risk areas should return to regular life as soon as possible, he said, calling for new fiscal measures to help smaller businesses.

Meanwhile, another medical worker has died from the coronavirus in Wuhan city. Gastroenterology physician Xia Sisi, 29, died yesterday morning.

