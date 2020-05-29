Views on impact of any US move split along political lines

Opinion is divided in Hong Kong - albeit along political lines - on the impact of any move by the United States to temporarily strip the city of its special status under US law.

The pro-democracy camp said it would have far-reaching consequences for the city, but pro-establishment lawmakers believed it would have little impact.

Pro-democracy group Demosisto, led by activist Joshua Wong, said in a Facebook post yesterday that based on interactions with congressional offices, US President Donald Trump is considering a temporary suspension of Hong Kong's special status as a separate Customs territory under the US-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992.

Under the Act, the US agreed to treat Hong Kong as fully autonomous for trade and economic matters even after China took control.

That meant the city was exempt from recent moves by Mr Trump to impose punitive tariffs on China, can import certain sensitive technologies and enjoys US support for its participation in international bodies like the World Trade Organisation.

Mr Trump apparently is considering the suspension because Beijing has gone ahead with legislation on national security in the territory that bypasses the Hong Kong Legislative Council (Legco) to deal with threats such as terrorism and subversion against the Chinese government.

"Separately, the White House might consider invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to declare Hong Kong a 'national emergency' any time, thus offering the President more options to impose restrictions on economic activities with Hong Kong," Demosisto posted.

Given Beijing's likely knee-jerk reaction to such US moves, Hong Kongers need to "not only prepare for potential economic blowbacks, but also for even more intense crackdown from China", the youth activist group warned.

Mr Wong told the media outside the central government offices yesterday that he expected a US response in one or two weeks. He urged the global community to support opposition to Beijing's "evil law", saying "now is the time to stand up and fight back".

When asked, another top opposition leader, Civil Human Rights Front vice-convener Eric Lai, described such a move by the US as "a death certificate to Hong Kong's autonomy warranted by the 'one country, two systems' principle" - which guarantees the territory a high degree of autonomy for 50 years from 1997 when it was handed back to Beijing by Britain.

"The international community recognises the experiences of the people in Hong Kong, that the city's rule of law and judicial independence are no longer reliable," said Mr Lai.

"It also implies that the Chinese government will soon pay a substantive price for removing Hong Kong's reputation as a global financial hub and a liberal window for both the West and China," he added.

But Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday that the new law, which was passed on the mainland, "will help better Hong Kong's development down the road".

Former security secretary Regina Ip said she believed the suspension of the city's special status by the US, as well as possible US sanctions, will have little impact on Hong Kong.

Mrs Ip, a member of the Executive Council - the Hong Kong government - added that she did not believe the US would sanction Hong Kong officials or lawmakers over the controversial new law.

Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy believes a US response will be inevitable, adding that Washington will have to decide between imposing sanctions and protecting Hong Kongers' interests.

If the US imposed restrictions only on ad hoc Customs policy and did not revoke the separate Customs territory status in the US-Hong Kong Policy Act, the damage would be greater to the mainland than Hong Kong, Prof Wu noted.

On Wednesday, in a report submitted to the US Congress in accordance with the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US State Department no longer considered Hong Kong to have significant autonomy under Chinese rule.

The Act requires the State Department to issue a report card on Hong Kong's freedoms and for the President to impose sanctions in the event that "fundamental freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong" are undermined.

Separately, the Legco yesterday passed the second reading of a controversial national anthem law and it will be mentioned again next Wednesday.