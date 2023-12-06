Vietnam said to be preparing for Chinese President Xi’s visit next week

HANOI – Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely visit Hanoi from Dec 12 to Dec 13, according to people with knowledge of the plan.

Vietnamese and Chinese officials locked in the dates after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Vietnam on Dec 1 and Dec 2, said the people, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorised to speak about the plan.

Both China and Vietnam decided to move Mr Xi’s trip up a couple of days because of scheduling reasons, one of the people said.

Mr Xi was previously expected to visit Dec 14 to Dec 16.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Xi last visited Vietnam in 2017 when he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the coastal city of Danang.

His upcoming trip would come about three months after US President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam.

Hanoi has upgraded its relationship with the US to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, the same designation it uses for China and India. BLOOMBERG