Videos of Hong Kong extradition Bill protesters giving way to ambulance garner praise online

Video clips showing Hong Kong protesters making way for an ambulance on Sunday (June 16) have gained traction on social media. Nearly two million people were said to have taken to the streets that day to oppose a Bill that would allow extraditions to China.

The protesters, who also called for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to step down, brought traffic to a standstill in parts of central Hong Kong, with thousands streaming in from Admiralty and Causeway Bay.

Tens of thousands marched through the main thoroughfare in front of the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty, even as dusk settled over the city.

On Sunday, clips posted on Twitter and Facebook show a crowd of protesters in Harcourt Road, near the Central Government Complex, moving aside in an orderly manner to create a path for an emergency vehicle.

Local media reports said that paramedics were called in at around 9pm after a protester fainted.

On Twitter, many people praised the protesters for their actions, with one user calling it "the most beautiful scene in Hong Kong" on Sunday night.

Some Twitter users also compared the scene with the parting of the Red Sea, a reference to a biblical account.

Related Story HK govt offices closed on Monday amid call for strikes; protesters clear streets to regroup later

Hong Kong parliamentarian Raymond Chan also shared a video of a similar scene at Causeway Bay earlier on Sunday.

He wrote on Twitter: "#HongKongers are the most orderly protesters in the world. They cleared out a (passage) in mere seconds for an ambulance in Causeway Bay."

The clip shows protesters waiting patiently as an ambulance makes its way through, before they reunite and cheer.

Organisers said nearly two million people showed up at the rally, while police said there were 340,000.

Sunday's protest was largely peaceful, in contrast to the protest last week which ended in violence.

This video of protesters making way for an ambulance is being compared to the “parting of the Red Sea” #HongKong https://t.co/J4kYrLTC8V — Elaine Yu (@yuenok) June 16, 2019