Video game hub Japan confronts problem of addiction

TOKYO - From Super Mario to Final Fantasy, Japan has long been synonymous with gaming, but some experts and parents fear a growing addiction problem is going unaddressed.

While nearby nations like China and South Korea have imposed drastic restrictions on youth gaming in recent years – with mixed results – some Japanese families feel they are being left to deal with the issue on their own.

Each month, a group meets in Tokyo to swap stories and strategies for tackling their children’s gaming habits.

“My only comfort is that he has been keeping his promise to stay offline overnight,” one father says, as another confides their child has been attending a rehab day camp.

The group’s founder Sakiko Kuroda says children in Japan now start playing video games early in primary school, and pandemic restrictions mean many are playing for longer.

Many parents do not know how to deal with the issue, and there is “a lack of action by the government and the gaming industry,” said Ms Kuroda, who started the group in 2019 as an informal meet-up.

“People come from across the country to take part, as this kind of self-help gathering is rare in Japan.”

The World Health Organisation describes “gaming disorder” as behaviour that results in “significant impairment” of areas like relationships, education or work, and lasts at least a year.

As gaming can overlap with other online activities like social media use, it is hard to quantify the problem, though anecdotal evidence from doctors suggests more families in Japan are worried – particularly since the pandemic.

‘Playing all night’

An education ministry survey this April showed that 17 per cent of children aged six to 12 spend more than four hours a day gaming – up from nine per cent in 2017, with a similar jump seen among those aged 12 to 15.

“Games have clever systems to lure people into continuing to play... including constantly updated apps and virtual money,” said Ms Mia Itoshiro, who works with a group that gives seminars on preventing gaming addiction.

“Parents are increasingly consulting us saying ‘my children can’t go to school because they’re tired after playing all night’.”