Victims in South Korea to get real-time location of stalkers

– South Korea’s National Assembly has passed a revision to a law that will enable stalking victims to view the exact real-time location of their stalker, government officials said on Dec 3 .

The revision of the Act on Electronic Monitoring will share the exact location of stalkers if they get too close to their victim, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The current policy notifies the victim when the convicted stalker is nearby, but only via text messages indicating distance, such as: “The perpetrator is currently within 1km of you.”

Officials said the change is intended to help victims quickly move to safety if necessary.

The ministry is developing a mobile application that will provide real-time tracking information as the legal framework is updated.

The authorities also plan to link the ministry’s tracking system with the 112 emergency police hotline. The new system will allow police to be promptly dispatched to the site and check the stalker’s real-time location with the help of monitoring officials in the ministry.

The integration between the Justice Ministry’s monitoring platform and local law enforcement is expected to be completed some time in 2026 , officials said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK