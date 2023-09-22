Victim of China’s longest wrongful imprisonment case awarded nearly 8 million yuan

BEIJING - The victim of the longest known wrongful imprisonment case in China has been awarded around 7.9 million yuan (S$1.48 million) from the state, court records show.

Tan Xiuyi received some 4.4 million yuan in compensation for the more than 29 years he spent behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit, plus another 3.5 million yuan for the psychological damage he suffered from the ordeal, according to the verdict from the Henan High People’s Court, which was seen by Caixin. The amount was less than half of what he had asked for from the state.