Victim of China’s longest wrongful imprisonment case awarded nearly 8 million yuan

Tan Xiuyi, who spent more than 29 years behind bars, received less than half the amount he had asked for from the state. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Zhang Yichuan and Wang Xintong

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
BEIJING - The victim of the longest known wrongful imprisonment case in China has been awarded around 7.9 million yuan (S$1.48 million) from the state, court records show.

Tan Xiuyi received some 4.4 million yuan in compensation for the more than 29 years he spent behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit, plus another 3.5 million yuan for the psychological damage he suffered from the ordeal, according to the verdict from the Henan High People’s Court, which was seen by Caixin. The amount was less than half of what he had asked for from the state.

