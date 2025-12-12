Straitstimes.com header logo

Verdict for Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai’s national security trial expected on Dec 15

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, arrives the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong, China February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The 156-day trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai has become a high-profile example of China's crackdown on rights and freedoms in Hong Kong the imposition of national security law in 2019.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s High Court will hand down a verdict against pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai on Dec 15, according to a ‍notice ​on the city’s judiciary website, in a landmark national ‍security trial that has drawn international scrutiny.

Lai, 78, has pleaded not guilty to two charges ​of conspiracy ​to collude with foreign forces, and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious material in a case where he faces life imprisonment if convicted. 

The 156-day trial, ‍which began in December 2023, has become the most high-profile example of China’s ​crackdown on rights and freedoms in ⁠the Asian financial hub under a sweeping national security law that was imposed after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Some countries, including the US, say the trial is politically motivated and have demanded ​Lai’s immediate release.

US President Donald Trump raised Lai’s case

during a meeting with China’s leader Xi ‌Jinping

in South Korea in October.

His ​family and lawyers have said

Lai’s health is deteriorating and he suffers from diabetes

, as well as heart palpitations that require medication. 

The Chinese and Hong Kong governments say he is being given a fair trial.

Lai stands accused of using the Apple Daily as a platform to conspire with six former executives and others to produce seditious ‍publications between April 2019 and June 2021, and to collude with foreign ​forces between July 2020 and June 2021.

He was accused of conspiring with activist Andy Li, paralegal ​Chan Tsz-wah and others to invite foreign countries, including ‌the US, Britain and Japan to impose sanctions, blockades and other hostile measures against Hong Kong and China. REUTERS

More on this topic
Hong Kong summons international news outlets to issue rare warning over Wang Fuk fire
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.