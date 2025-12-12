Verdict for Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai’s national security trial expected on Dec 15

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The 156-day trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai has become a high-profile example of China's crackdown on rights and freedoms in Hong Kong the imposition of national security law in 2019.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s High Court will hand down a verdict against pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai on Dec 15 , according to a ‍notice ​on the city’s judiciary website, in a landmark national ‍security trial that has drawn international scrutiny.

Lai, 78, has pleaded not guilty to two charges ​of conspiracy ​to collude with foreign forces, and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious material in a case where he faces life imprisonment if convicted.

The 156-day trial, ‍which began in December 2023, has become the most high-profile example of China’s ​crackdown on rights and freedoms in ⁠the Asian financial hub under a sweeping national security law that was imposed after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Some countries, including the US, say the trial is politically motivated and have demanded ​Lai’s immediate release.

US President Donald Trump raised Lai’s case during a meeting with China’s leader Xi ‌Jinping in South Korea in October.

His ​family and lawyers have said Lai’s health is deteriorating and he suffers from diabetes , as well as heart palpitations that require medication.

The Chinese and Hong Kong governments say he is being given a fair trial.

Lai stands accused of using the Apple Daily as a platform to conspire with six former executives and others to produce seditious ‍publications between April 2019 and June 2021, and to collude with foreign ​forces between July 2020 and June 2021.

He was accused of conspiring with activist Andy Li, paralegal ​Chan Tsz-wah and others to invite foreign countries, including ‌the US, Britain and Japan to impose sanctions, blockades and other hostile measures against Hong Kong and China. REUTERS