‘Vape valley’: Double standards in China’s powering of world’s e-cigarette boom

Despite strict rules against flavoured vapes, the grey market is thriving domestically.

Vape shells waiting to be spray-painted and inspected by a row of workers in a small workshop in Shenzhen.

– On a humid autumn afternoon, Mr Jimmy Yan was pacing the floor of a small workshop, weaving between stacks of brightly coloured vape shells and a row of workers hunched over an inspection line.

The 34-year-old factory manager was paying extra attention that day, as an American vape distributor had placed its first order for 21,000 units ahead of the Christmas peak period.

His factory had caught a lucky break, as a larger plant that usually manufactured for the American client recently went bust.

“When the big fish is gone, the small fishes get their chances,” he said with a chuckle, as he watched workers spray paint and inspect pink, blue and yellow casings – each shade corresponding to a different flavour.

The cases would later be assembled with batteries, control boards, vape oil and pods for the final product.

“It’s their first order so we must leave a good impression. Only then will they come back,” Mr Yan told The Straits Times.

For nearly eight hours on a day in late October, this reporter followed him as he shuttled between his vendors in several factories and tiny workshops, some no bigger than a school classroom and tucked inside nondescript industrial buildings with no signboards .

For Mr Yan, the churn never stops.

His rush to fulfil the American order reflects a global demand that has turned southern city Shenzhen into China’s so-called “vape valley”, the world’s vape engine powering a multi-billion-dollar industry.

By most industry estimates, China makes nearly 90 per cent of the world’s vapes, its dominance concentrated in manufacturing powerhouse Shenzhen and its surrounding cities.

Countries such as the US, Britain, Vietnam and Malaysia produce vapes but at much smaller scales and often rely on Chinese components.

Mr Alan Zhao, chief executive of 2Firsts, a Shenzhen-based media and advisory platform focused on the global nicotine industry, said although some Chinese vape companies have begun building factories and assembly plants in Vietnam and Malaysia to be closer to major markets and better navigate local regulatory requirements, the upstream supply chain still depends overwhelmingly on Shenzhen.

Yet, at home, Chinese consumers are barred from buying the same flavoured nicotine vapes, containing a mix of propylene glycol and flavourings, that China exports.

Based on data from Chinese Customs, China shipped about US$1.098 billion (S$1.41 billion) worth of vapes and other vape-related raw materials in October 2025 alone, up roughly 23.7 per cent from the year before.

The US, Britain, Germany, Japan and Malaysia are among the biggest customers.

The industry’s rapid ascent began in the late 2010s. Industry data showed that in 2018, sales by Chinese manufacturers jumped more than 70 per cent to 33.75 billion yuan (S$6.2 billion), up from 19.7 billion yuan in 2017.

Behind the booming export numbers, work at the vape factories is painstaking and manual, powered by migrants who cycle in and out of jobs depending on pay, fatigue or personal circumstances.

The pace is unrelenting. A mid-sized factory like Mr Yan’s can churn out two million units a month with just 100 workers. Styles change frequently, forcing factories to constantly tweak designs and colours in the race to fulfil orders.

A device that costs 25 yuan to produce can retail for up to 200 yuan in the US or Europe.

“In China’s factories, you do the hardest work for the least amount of money, we’re used to it,” said Mr Yan.

Inside the factory floor of Shenzhen Wancheng Lianxin Technology, a vape manufacturer in Shenzhen. PHOTO: JIMMY YAN

Tight domestic restrictions

But even as factories ramp up vape production for overseas markets, Beijing has steadily tightened the rules on who can make, sell or inhale them.

In 2019, it banned online sales of e-cigarettes, as the number of youth vape users grew and investors poured money into businesses.

“At that time, vaping was seen as the next investment hot spot,” said Mr Zhao. “A large amount of capital entered the sector, hoping to replicate the ‘miracles’ seen in other fast-moving consumer products.”

The ban reined in a sector that had expanded too quickly and with little regulatory oversight, he noted.

In 2022, as public concerns over youth use and product safety grew, the clampdown intensified.

The government introduced sweeping national standards and outlawed flavoured vapes in the domestic market, classified e-cigarettes as tobacco products and required all manufacturers and sellers to obtain licences. Only tobacco-flavoured vapes can be sold and only in licensed shops to those over 18.

Industry insiders told ST that the crackdown also reflected China’s desire to shield its state-owned traditional tobacco sector, which remains a major source of tax revenue and political influence.

The traditional tobacco industry is dominated by the C hin a National Tobacco Corporation, the world’s largest cigarette producer and a crucial contributor to government coffers, with tobacco taxes and profits generating hundreds of billions of yuan annually.

The rapid rise of vaping posed a challenge to the existing tobacco monopoly as it diverted consumer spending from traditional cigarettes. By bringing the vape sector under a similar licensing and distribution framework, it aligned it more closely with the traditional tobacco system, and prevented it from developing as a freewheeling consumer industry.

Mr Zhao said the 2022 rules reshaped the vape industry overnight, wiping out many small enterprises and workshops that were unable to meet the new licensing requirements.

It left a smaller pool of larger, better-capitalised players, such as China’s leading top vape brand, Relx , which completed its initial public offering (IPO) before the new rules came into force . Relx’s data said it accounts for around 60 per cent of the domestic market.

For some manufacturers, the transition came at a steep personal cost.

Mr Yan’s own boss was among the “unlucky ones”, as Mr Yan puts it, spending almost three years in prison after authorities deemed that he had been operating without the proper licence.

Still the deputy general manager of Shenzhen Wancheng Lianxin Technology, Mr Chen Zhiqiang said the experience permanently altered how he runs the company.

“We strictly comply with the regulations and policy,” he told ST. “If they say it’s illegal to sell (flavoured vapes) within China and I still sell, wouldn’t I be courting death?”

The penalties for selling, manufacturing and smuggling illegal vapes range from fines and the loss of tobacco retail licences to confiscation of illegal income and prison sentences.

Over the past years, authorities nationwide handled 7,615 administrative cases which likely included fines and licence revocations. They investigated 2,470 criminal cases, seized 23.28 million illegal vapes and pursued criminal charges against 2,263 individuals, China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration said in May 2025.

For many manufacturers who survived the post-2022 overhaul, compliance has become key to staying in business.

A mid-sized Shenzhen vape factory owner who wanted to be known as Mr Li so as not to draw attention from the authorities told ST that regulatory scrutiny is now far stricter, with inspectors conducting on-site audits that can last up to two weeks.

Since 2022, his factory has undergone these stringent checks twice, during which everything, from batch records to safety testing protocols to Customs documentation, was scrutinised.

“Compliance is key to survival in this industry. Without the proper licences, you simply cannot operate anymore,” he said, as he inhaled a mango-flavoured vape in his Shenzhen office, where the interview was conducted.

A wall of Chinese-made vapes, along with various certifications, in Mr Li's office. ST PHOTO: MICHELLE NG

Thriving grey market

Yet despite the tighter rules and stepped-up inspections, a thriving grey market continues to meet the demand for flavoured vapes in China.

Although major e-commerce platforms no longer list e-cigarettes, flavoured products are easy to find on Chinese messaging and social media platform WeChat, where some informal sellers hawk their wares using homonyms, emojis or redacted characters to evade detection.

Industry insiders, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the topic, said most grey-market devices are manufactured for export and then smuggled back into China, typically through land borders or concealed in cross-border e-commerce and logistics shipments.

In November, for instance, authorities in Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture in southern Yunnan province, which borders Laos and Myanmar, said they investigated a record number of vape-related smuggling cases with a combined value of about 4.3 million yuan.

A smaller share of illicit vapes is produced in unlicensed workshops staffed by just a handful of workers. These pose added safety concerns due to the lack of proper quality control, industry insiders said.

Chinese authorities routinely conduct enforcement at border checkpoints and across the supply chain, but industry observers said the scale of the grey market far outstrips the crackdowns.

On Dec 18, China’s State Council issued new guidelines calling for full-chain crackdowns on tobacco-related activity, including the overseas production of counterfeit tobacco products, cross-border smuggling and the domestic manufacture, transport and sale of illegal e-cigarettes.

The measures also explicitly target the “export-return” flow of vapes originally shipped overseas but smuggled back into China.

While vapes are sometimes marketed as a less harmful alternative to combustible cigarettes, public health authorities globally say evidence of their long-term health effects remains incomplete. Studies have also linked vaping to nicotine addiction, respiratory irritation and cardiovascular risks, prompting governments to take a more precautionary approach as usage spreads.

Dr Rhonwyn Vaudrey, an assistant professor at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, said enforcement is complicated by China’s sheer size and population density.

Cutting off one supply route often leads to others springing up, “like dealing with a hydra”, said Dr Vaudrey, who researches China’s social trends and marketing.

She added that, as with traditional tobacco products, China is likely concerned about the long-term economic costs of nicotine-related health problems and may be trying to head off vaping-related issues early as more information about the health effects becomes available.

“Regulation of sales is a start but more public health education and manufacturer monitoring will be needed as well,” added Dr Vaudrey.

“While users who access illegal flavoured products all seem to ‘have a guy’, it’s obviously not in their interest to report the person who supplies them,” she added.

Vape paradox

Factory bosses said they are aware that Chinese-made vapes are ending up in countries where vaping is illegal or are causing public health concerns. But their role, they insist, ends once the products clear Customs.

Mr Chen sees himself merely as “the farmer who grows the vegetables”, and what happens after the goods are exported “is not up to me”.

Others like Mr Li argue that China is supplying what he views as a “reduced-harm” alternative for adult smokers, because vapes do not involve combustion.

To him, China’s role in supplying vapes to the world is “a good thing” because it gives smokers another option to cigarettes, a reason why foreign markets have been receptive to Chinese-made vapes.

“The Americans and the British are not fools, their governments would have studied the health impacts of vapes before deciding they are allowed in their countries,” he said.

Dr Vaudrey said the apparent double standards in China’s vape industry are best understood through economics rather than morality.

From a business perspective, manufacturing vapes for overseas market is profitable, practical and fits a familiar pattern in which controversial products are produced for export rather than domestic consumption, she noted.

“At the government level, there is a tacit acceptance as long as it brings economic benefit and competitive advantage to do it well,” said Dr Vaudrey.

As tobacco products remain normalised in Chinese society, from gift-giving practices to everyday use, the tension between China’s vape exports and its domestic restrictions is likely to persist unless deeper address around tobacco use and social attitudes are addressed, she added.

Despite the churn, regulation and global debate, Mr Yan, who does not smoke or vape, understands the industry’s enduring appeal for both the makers and buyers.

“Many street-smart Chinese business people have got rich quickly in this trade. A vape is fast and easy to make – asset-light, as they say – and people keep coming back once they find a flavour they like, so you have repeat customers,” he said.

“Add nicotine addiction to that cycle, and you have the perfect money-making product.”