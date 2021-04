TOKYO - Just over six in 10 Japanese have told media polls that they want to be vaccinated against Covid-19, which doctors fear will not be enough to give the country herd immunity.

One reason for this dismal figure, Japanese Society of Vaccinology director Toshihiro Tanaka told The Straits Times (ST), is hesitancy due to primal fears over a new product, exacerbated by Japan's chequered past with vaccines.