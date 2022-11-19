V-P Harris meets briefly with China’s Xi, calls for US-China communication

BANGKOK – United States Vice-President Kamala Harris met Chinese President Xi Jinping briefly at a Bangkok summit on Saturday, less than a week after his talks with President Joe Biden, a US official said.

Ms Harris reinforced Mr Biden’s message that “we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries”, the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi agreed to restore dialogue across a range of sectors while meeting for more than three hours at an oceanside resort on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Both governments have sought to stem deteriorating ties over issues, including Taiwan, human rights and technology restrictions. While those issues remain sticking points, the shift in tone helped lift Chinese stocks and the yuan.

“I’m not suggesting this is kumbaya. You know, everybody’s going to go away with everything in agreement,” Mr Biden told reporters in Bali after his meeting with Mr Xi.

However, he added, “I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War”. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG