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Users of generative AI in China surges by over 100 million in six months

Around 76% of internet users engage with AI primarily for question-and-answer purposes.

The number of generative artificial intelligence users in China has exceeded 700 million as of June, according to a recent report.

This represents a significant rise from 602 million users at the end of 2025.

The report was issued by the policy and international cooperation institution of the China Internet Network Information Centre on Sept 29 during the seventh China Internet Infrastructure Resources Conference.

The report reveals that around 76% of internet users engage with AI primarily for question-and-answer purposes. This is followed by the use of AI in generating or processing images, videos, texts and crafting meeting summaries.

The report specifies that the use of applications such as AI assistants and AI productivity tools for office work grew by more than 100% year-on-year.

Additionally, 38.7% of internet users in China have purchased smart hardware devices online in the past six months.

Generative AI industries play a crucial role in driving new productive forces and advancing modernisation. Over the past year, China has seen notable developments in AI-related sectors.

As of June 2026, China is home to 10,740 companies involved in AI large models, AI agents, robotics and related fields.

These enterprises are mainly concentrated in Beijing, Shanghai and the provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

The report also highlights the widespread application of generative AI across diverse sectors, including agriculture, industrial manufacturing, programming, office work, embodied intelligence and scientific research.

Additionally, it states that China’s generative AI policies have been continuously refined, shifting from focusing solely on overcoming technological challenges to placing greater emphasis on scenario-specific applications and regulatory governance.

China has adopted an inclusive yet cautious approach to ensure institutional safeguards for the healthy, well-regulated and sustainable development of these industries, the report notes. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK