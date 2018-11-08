US Vice-President Mike Pence to visit Japan next week

TOKYO (REUTERS) - US Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan on Nov 12 and 13, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday (Nov 8).

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan and the US would reconfirm their cooperation over North Korea and other issues during Pence's visit, although economic dialogue would not be on the agenda.

Pence will be stopping over in Japan during a visit to Asia for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum being held in Papua New Guinea.