Trade deal with US unlikely to weaken Taiwan’s ‘silicon shield’

Shipping containers are seen at the port in Keelung. The US said it would lower levies on Taiwanese goods to 15 per cent, from 20 per cent.

– A landmark trade deal between Washington and Taipei will not weaken Taiwan’s so-called “silicon shield” – the belief that the island’s dominance in advanced chipmaking helps deter a potential invasion by Beijing – analysts and officials say.

In an agreement announced late on Jan 15, Washington said it would lower levies on Taiwanese goods to 15 per cent, from 20 per cent, in exchange for an investment of US$250 billion (S$322 billion) from Taiwanese semiconductor firms in the US.