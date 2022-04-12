US tells non-essential government workers to leave Shanghai due to Covid-19

WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI (AFP, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - The US State Department ordered the departure "of non-emergency US government employees and all family members" from Shanghai due to a surge in Covid-19 cases and the impact of restrictions related to China's response, according to a post on its website.

On Saturday, the United States had warned of "arbitrary" Covid-19 measures in China and said it would let some staff leave its Shanghai consulate amid a surge of infections in the locked-down megacity.

Until March, China had kept case numbers low with snap lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. But more than 100,000 cases have been reported in Shanghai since March in a test of the country's strict "zero-Covid-19" policy.

Shanghai reported 22,348 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 994 symptomatic cases for April 11, the local government said on Tuesday (April 12). Asymptomatic cases were down from 25,173 a day earlier. Symptomatic cases rose from 914.

The city's authorities said they would start lifting lockdowns in some areas from Monday despite the surge in case numbers, as they strive to get the city moving again after more than two weeks.

Shanghai has classed residential units into three risk categories, to allow those in areas without positive cases for a stretch of two weeks to engage in "appropriate activity" in their neighbourhoods, city official Gu Honghui said.

"Each district will announce the specific names of the first batch (of communities) divided into the three types, and three subsequent lists will be announced in a timely manner," he told a news briefing on Monday.

That promised relief for some of the city's 25 million residents, many of whom struggled to find food and medicine after more than three weeks locked down in the battle on China's biggest outbreak since the virus was first discovered in central Wuhan in late 2019.