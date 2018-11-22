US, South Korea to reduce scope of 'Foal Eagle' military exercise

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday (Nov 21) that a joint military exercise with South Korea called "Foal Eagle" would be reduced in scope next year so it does not harm diplomatic efforts with North Korea.

"Foal Eagle is being reorganised a bit to keep it at a level that will not be harmful to diplomacy," Mattis told reporters.

The Foal Eagle field exercise, which usually involves combined ground, air, naval and special operations troops, takes place every spring.

(This story is developing)