BANGKOK (REUTERS) - The United States and South Korea announced on Sunday (Nov 17) they will postpone military drills scheduled for later this month in an effort to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea.

"I don't see this as a concession. I see this as a good faith effort ... to enable peace," US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, as he announced the decision standing alongside his South Korean counterpart in Bangkok.

