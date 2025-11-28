US-South Korea military drills aim to deter North Korea, KCNA says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KCNA said it is the US that is “threatening the peace and stability and destroying the strategic security balance”.

SEOUL - South Korea’s recent joint military drills with the United States are aimed at deterring North Korea, the North's state media, KCNA, said on Nov 28.

The allies staged various exercises, including a naval drill in waters near the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek where they mobilised weapons like a guided missile destroyer and anti-submarine helicopters, KCNA said.

The US also deployed F-16 fighters at air bases in South Korea and Japan, KCNA said, adding that the drill is aimed at deterring North Korea and regional countries “by force”.

South Korea President Lee Jae Myung said earlier this week that “it would be better” for the allies to cease joint military drills when a firm peace regime is established.

It has been more than a week since South Korea proposed talks with North Korea to discuss drawing up a clear boundary along the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) to prevent armed clashes along the border.

North Korea has not responded or reacted to the proposal. REUTERS